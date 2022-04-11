Vietnam has only 200 green buildings in the past 10 years

After more than 10 years of development, the number of green buildings in Vietnam is currently just over 200 – too small compared with the number of projects built and put into operation.

According to information from Mr. Vu Cong Thinh, Deputy Director of the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, Ministry of Construction, at the event “The future of Vietnam’s real estate industry”, the growth rate of the construction industry in recent years average of about 9%/year and the urbanization rate reached 40.5%, which has led to increased pressures on energy demand in the construction sector.

In 2020, there are 743 commercial housing projects across the country, with over 232,000 licensed apartments, of which 288 projects with over 57,000 apartments have been completed.

Regarding social housing, 256 projects in urban areas have been completed, with a construction scale of more than 104,200 units and a total area of ​​more than 5.2 million m2. Continuing to implement 264 projects, with a construction scale of 219,000 apartments, with a total area of ​​​​nearly 11 million m2. The average housing area in 2020 is 25m2/person.

In terms of green building development, after more than 10 years of development, the number of green buildings in Vietnam is currently just over 200. This number is too small compared with the number of projects built, put into operation as well as compared with the potential and requirements on energy use, resource-saving, efficiency and environmental protection.

In fact, the development of energy-efficient, resource-saving and green buildings is one of the priorities of the construction industry in many countries around the world.

Vietnam commits to reducing its total greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared with the BAS by 9% with hydrodynamic efforts and can reach 27% with the support of international organizations through the contributions are determined by the country. At the COP26 Conference at the end of 2021, the Prime Minister of Vietnam made a strong commitment that by 2050 Vietnam will be a country with net zero emissions.

Commitments have been realized in many policies such as: National Strategy on Green Growth with the view that green growth must be by people and for people, ensuring fast and effective economic development, sustainably and make an important contribution to the implementation of the National Strategy on Responding to Climate Change, the National Program on Economical and Efficient Use of Energy for the 2019-2030 period.

In order to promote economical and efficient use of energy and develop green buildings, over the years, the Ministry of Construction has cooperated with many international agencies and organizations such as the Government of Denmark, UNDP , IFC-WB, GIZ, UK Embassy…

Regulators are encouraging companies to more closely assess their environmental impacts. Green buildings are being considered as a solution for investors to expand space and increase land-use efficiency.

Commenting on the factors that will shape the future of the real estate industry, Mr. Paul Fisher, General Director of JLL Vietnam, said that these factors are: fully integrated technology across all development areas; optimization aimed at increasing space usage, optimizing user experience; Real estate must develop sustainably, integrate energy-saving factors, and achieve “green” criteria, etc.

@ VnEconomy

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

