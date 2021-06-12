Vietnam has much lower levels of viral transmission, due to greater levels of government and public vigilance

Globally, there are nearly 170 million cases and over 3.5 million deaths recorded so far from COVID-19.

COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Most infected people will develop mild to moderate illness and recover without hospitalization.

Given its large population size of 97 million, it is clear that Vietnam has been extremely successful in containing the pandemic.

As of June 12, 2021, Vietnam’s Ministry of Health confirmed about 10,00 cases of COVID-19. However, more than 3,700 of the affected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. Vietnam has also recorded 55 deaths due to the pandemic. The latest community transmission cases have been reported from Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Ho Chi Minh City, and Ha Tinh.

Today, several localities in Vietnam have eased Covid-19 prevention measures as the latest outbreak has been put under control.

According to UNFPA Representative, the key success factors which Vietnam should share to the world can be how the country has been very much united, and the sense of solidarity and responsibility has been strong across all sectors, communities and people in the combat against the pandemic. Everyone seems to have understood very well what has to be done, and authorities putting in place effective control measures while fully respecting people’s needs.

In Vietnam, the testing, contact tracing and quarantine procedures have been rigorous and transparent.

New communication channels, such as mobile phone text messages, mobile app, and online pages have been fully utilized to deliver information, disseminate alerts, and mobilize communities.

Recognizing people’s difficulties to cope with COVID-19, the government of Vietnam provided billion of USD for the social protection package. Also very unique and innovative types of assistance was provided to vulnerable populations, as we saw in rice ATM’s and utility subsidies, all of which attracted international attention. So despite the recent surge of COVID-19, every expert trust that the country will contain COVID-19 very soon.

One of the reasons Vietnam was able to act so quickly and keep the case count so low is that the country experienced a severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2003 and human cases of avian influenza between 2004 and 2010. As a result, Vietnam had both the experience and infrastructure to take appropriate action. Vietnam makes many key containment decisions in a matter of days, which may take weeks for governments in other countries to make. Although Vietnam is a highly centralized country, a number of key decisions were made at the local level, which also contributed to the swift response.

Anyway, like many other countries, Vietnam has to build back better from the shock of COVID-19, and the principle strategy to do so is to pay close attention to the special needs of vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women, victims, survivors of gender-based and domestic violence and those at risk of violence, old people including those with disabilities, and adolescents and youth. We must ensure that no one is left behind in the process of achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

