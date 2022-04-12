Vietnam has more than 830,000 mobile money service users within 3 months

According to a report by the Ministry of Information and Communications, from the beginning of the year to the end of the first quarter, Vietnam recorded 834,376/835,000 mobile money accounts with at least one transaction.

Among mobile money accounts, there was at least one transaction with 487,000 users in rural, remote and isolated areas (accounting for 58.3% of total registered accounts). Regarding coverage, there are 63 provinces and cities that have mobile money business points, of which, rural areas have 537 points (accounting for 20% of the total 2,642 points across the country).

Currently, the number of units accepting the use of mobile money accounts for payment is 11,254 with a total of 7.5 million transactions, bringing a total value of VND 280 billion.

According to initial assessment, mobile money service has achieved encouraging milestones. However, it is necessary to promote and popularize this type more to the people nationwide because of the number of active network subscribers by the end of 2021 is 122 million subscribers (compared to the number of mobile money users reaching only 0.7%).

Previously, mobile money has been tested by telecommunications businesses such as Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone from November 2021 with strict regulations on conditions, management and operation to avoid risks. One of the conditions for people to use mobile money is that the SIM subscriber must be the owner and use telecommunications services continuously for at least three consecutive months.

