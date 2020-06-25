Home » Vietnam has gone without Covid-19 community transmissions for 70 straight days

by Helen Huynh

No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on June 25 morning, marking 70 straight days that Vietnam has gone without community transmissions, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The national tally has remained at 352, including 212 imported cases that were quarantined upon arrival.

Vietnam sees 9,437 people who had close contact with patients or were in pandemic-hit areas now under medical monitoring or quarantine.

Up to 329 patients or 93.5 percent of the total cases have recovered so far. The remaining patients are now in a stable condition, with two testing negative for the coronavirus once and three negative at least twice. /.

Reported by VNA

Helen Huynh

