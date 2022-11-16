Vietnam has 256ha Economic Zone in the Americas

ViMariel Economic Zone developed by ViMariel Company – JSC in subdivision A10, zone A, Mariel Special Development Zone (Cuba) is Vietnam’s first and only economic zone in the Americas so far.

Speaking at the Vietnam – Cuba Business Promotion Forum on the occasion of the official friendship visit to Vietnam by Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz recently, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai highly appreciated Vietnamese businesses that have and is actively seizing opportunities, soon responding to the policy of calling for and attracting investment of the Cuban Government.

Accordingly, ViMariel Economic Zone is developed by ViMariel Company – JSC in subdivision A10, zone A, Mariel Special Development Zone, which is also the first and only economic zone of Vietnam in the Americas at that time.

The construction of the EZ was started in 2018 and has a deadline of 2068, so far phase one has been completed with an area of ​​over 156ha.

The economic zone has been invested and built synchronously with a system of modern technical and service infrastructure: 34.5 KV underground medium voltage electricity system; water supply station with capacity of 7,000m3/day, separate rainwater and wastewater drainage system; wastewater treatment capacity of 4,600 m3/day and night;…

Domestic and international investors appreciate that ViMariel EZ possesses many advantages such as being located in Mariel Special Development Zone, so it is easy to connect to nearby key areas, near Jose Marti International Airport (42 km), De Baracoa Airport (25 km), San Antonio De Los Banos Airport (25 km); 4-lane road traffic system directly connecting the industrial park with the main traffic axis in the East to the capital La Habana (45 km – 45 minutes away); There is a 2-lane railway system connecting to the seaport and the national railway system.

Modern image with outstanding potentials of Mariel Special Development Zone (Cuba) – where Vietnam owns the first and only economic zone

Not only that, ViMariel EZ is also adjacent to TC Mariel deep-water port – one of five deep-water ports in the Caribbean Gulf and Central America.

Currently, the EZ has attracted investment from 3 European enterprises to build factories. The main areas of investment attraction in the economic zone include Food, consumer goods; Recycled energy; Building materials; Power electronics; Mechanical production; Agriculture; Pharmaceutical industry; Medical equipment;…

Ms. Yanet Vazquez Valdes, Deputy General Director of the Office of the Mariel Special Development Zone, said: “The preferential tax rate in the Special Zone is 0% with return of capital to the home country; the tax on the use of labor force. The tax rate of 0% is also applied on profits for 10 years, then 12% is applied. When investing in the Mariel Special Development Zone, investors are free to remit dividends, profits or other income related to the investment without paying taxes”.

@ Cafef