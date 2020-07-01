Vietnam grants automatic visa extension for foreigners until July 31 free of charge

Foreigners who entered the country on tourist visas after March 1 have been given a further grace period – until the end of July.

It is a one-month extension of the current policy, issued in mid-May to support foreigners stuck in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vietnam News Agency reported.

Related: Vietnam to grant e-visa to the citizens of 80 countries from July 1st

The Immigration Department announced on Tuesday people who came to Vietnam under visa waiver programs, e-visas or tourism visas after March 1 will be automatically given stay permit extension until July 31 free of charge.

According to Vietnam News, all stay permits for these people will be automatically extended and do not need to be renewed.

This means from now until July 31, they can stay or leave the country without doing any paperwork.

The move is aimed to help those stuck in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreigners who entered the country before March 1 will also be considered for this permit extension as long as they can prove they cannot leave the country due to the pandemic.

In these cases they need certification by their diplomatic mission in Vietnam through an official diplomatic note with a translation in Vietnamese.

Those who obtained documents from the Vietnamese authorities certifying that they have undergone quarantine or treatment for COVID-19 or are stuck here due to reasons beyond their control are also eligible for the stay permit extension.

Last month, all foreigners who entered Vietnam after March 1 on visa exemptions, e-visas or tourism visas will be given automatic stay extensions at no charge until June 30, 2020.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has just signed the 79/NQ-CP resolution on the list of 80 countries, which their citizens are eligible for the electronic visa (e-Visa) and the list of international border gates, which allow foreigners to enter and exit with e-Visa.

The resolution takes effect July 01, 2020. Vietnam’s Government Portal reported.

So far, Vietnam has suspended entry for all foreign nationals. Only Vietnamese nationals, foreigners on diplomatic or official business, and highly skilled workers are allowed to enter the country at this time. Anyone entering Vietnam must undergo medical checks and 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

WhatsApp

Print

