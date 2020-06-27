Home » Vietnam Grand Prix will take place this November? Announcement possibly coming soon

Vietnam Grand Prix will take place this November? Announcement possibly coming soon

by Linka Nguyen

If we are to believe the reports of the past few weeks, there is a real chance that this year Grands Prix will only be held in Europe and the Middle East. Nevertheless, there are now indications that the Vietnam Grand Prix will still take place.

Where a part of the Asian races has been definitively cancelled, the races in China and Vietnam are still being held. The latter even seems to be coming up with an announcement soon. Whether the Grand Prix will continue with that, is certainly not certain, but there are strong indications for that.

Accredited motorsport photographer Paren Paval inquired with the organization of the Vietnamese Grand Prix and they answered that one of these days they will come with an announcement, which they will also send to all their customers.

Paval then also spoke to one of the hotels where the teams would stay and it is fully booked around the weekend of November 22nd, which could be a logical date for that Grand Prix. Moreover, Paval’s information about the Vietnam GP has been correct more often, he was the first one earlier this year to report that the race would be postponed.

@ gpblog

FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrRedditWhatsappTelegramEmail
Linka Nguyen

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

When is next F1 Grand Prix going to...

A full lap of the Vietnam Grand Prix

It’s official: Vietnam Grand Prix postponed over coronavirus...

The Vietnam Grand Prix is set to be...

Hanoi Formula 1 circuit completed, here’s what it...

Hanoi’s Formula One Grand Prix race track completed...