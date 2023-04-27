Vietnam Golf Association has new Vice President

Mr. Vu Nguyen has been elected as the Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA), replacing Mr. Le Hung Nam, who was dismissed.

At the VGA Executive Board meeting on April 27th, new appointments for the positions of Vice Chairman and Secretary General were made. Mr. Vu Nguyen (born in 1992) was elected as the new Vice Chairman and Secretary General of VGA, becoming the youngest leader in VGA’s history.

Mr. Vu Nguyen is the first Vietnamese representative from 41 member countries of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) to participate in The R&A’s Golf Rules Committee.

Mr. Vu Nguyen (red shirt) is the youngest VGA Vice President in history

Prior to becoming the VGA Vice Chairman, Mr. Vu Nguyen was the first Level 3 R&A referee in Vietnam and served as the Deputy Secretary General of VGA, Chairman of the National Refereeing Council, and other positions.

Mr. Vu Nguyen replaces Mr. Le Hung Nam, who was arrested and detained for his involvement in a poker gambling case in Vinh Phuc in March 2023.

In addition to the important positions of Vice Chairman and Secretary General of VGA, the Executive Board also appointed Mr. Nguyen Quoc Hung (Deputy Head of Division II High Achievement Sports, General Department of Sports and Physical Training) as the Vice Chairman in charge of High Achievement Golf and lawyer Tran Duy Canh as the Vice Chairman in charge of VHandicap.

@Vietnamnet