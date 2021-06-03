Vietnam gives 18 companies right to import Covid-19 vaccines. Here’s the list

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health (MoH) on June 1 announced the list of the first 18 entities qualified to import COVID-19 vaccines.

MoH will continue to announce encouraging policies to attract businesses and localities to join the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

Minster of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that the MoH encourages and is creating the most favorable conditions for businesses and localities to join the efforts to import COVID-19 vaccines into Vietnam while giving top priority to quality and safety.

In the upcoming time, the MoH will continue to announce encouraging policies to attract businesses and localities to join the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines. Accordingly, the MoH will create the most favorable conditions for import, import licensing, and vaccine verification. The MoH will maximally accelerate administrative procedures while ensuring the quality and safety of vaccines.

In case businesses do not have qualified conditions for vaccination, the MoH will support this.

According to Long, for COVID-19 vaccines licensed by the World Health Organization (WHO), the MoH’s council will meet and appraise and then license vaccines within five dating of receiving all legal documents and authorization from producers.

When COVID-19 vaccines are imported into Vietnam with all necessary legal documents and authorization from manufacturers, the council will meet within two days to appraise and check all relevant documents and then authorize the use of the vaccines in line with the regulations of the WHO.

The list of qualified importers of COVID-19 vaccines:

Vabiotech, Hanoi Sapharco, Ho Chi Minh City Central Pharmaceutical Company No.1 – CPC1, Hanoi YTECO, Ho Chi Minh City HAPHARCO, Hanoi National Phytopharma JSC, Ho Chi Minh City May Cosmedic JSC, Ho Chi Minh City Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC, Ho Chi Minh City Medinsco Medical Equipment JSC, Hanoi Hong Thuy Consultant & Pharmaceutical Trading Co., Ltd., Hanoi Duc Minh Medical JSC, Hanoi Vimedimex Binh Duong One Member Co., Ltd., Binh Duong VIMEDIMEX VN JSC, Hanoi Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals, Hanoi DAVAC, Lam Dong Nha Trang Vaccines And Biological Products JSC, Khanh Hoa Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals, Khanh Hoa Vietnam Pharma JSC, Ho Chi Minh City

