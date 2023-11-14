Vietnam exports cooked rice for the first time

After a period of research, production enhancement, and consumer connection, Vietnam’s first officially exported batch of rice has been sent to Europe.

The exported rice is a vegetarian type made from brown rice combined with specialty vegetables and fruits from Dong Thap province, researched and produced by Mr. Thai Thanh Binh. A notable feature is that the product does not use preservatives, additives, or cleaning agents, making it beneficial for consumers’ health, which is why the supply is currently insufficient to meet demand.

To capture the market in the UK, the vegetarian rice product has to invest significantly in branding, packaging, and, notably, meet quality criteria.

Currently, the production facility is rapidly processing 7,000 tray-packaged vegetarian rice products to meet the delivery deadline to partners in the UK by the end of the year. Previously, the unit also conducted a trial export of 1,200 canned brown rice with lotus seeds to the European market, achieving a satisfactory selling price. Deepening research and investing in processing are solutions to enhance the value of Vietnamese rice grains. @Cafef