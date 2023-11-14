Vietnam exports cooked rice for the first time

After a period of research, production enhancement, and consumer connection, Vietnam’s first officially exported batch of rice has been sent to Europe.
The exported rice is a vegetarian type made from brown rice combined with specialty vegetables and fruits from Dong Thap province, researched and produced by Mr. Thai Thanh Binh. A notable feature is that the product does not use preservatives, additives, or cleaning agents, making it beneficial for consumers’ health, which is why the supply is currently insufficient to meet demand.
To capture the market in the UK, the vegetarian rice product has to invest significantly in branding, packaging, and, notably, meet quality criteria.