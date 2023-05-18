Vietnam experiences high temperatures and fire risks in Northern regions

The hot sun can lead to dehydration, exhaustion, and heat stroke when the human body is exposed to high temperatures for an extended period of time.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the Northern region and the area from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen experienced hot weather and intense heat on May 18. At 1 p.m., temperatures ranged from 36 to 39 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 39 degrees Celsius. For instance, Hoa Binh city reached 40.5 degrees, Bac Me (Ha Giang) reached 40 degrees, Hoi Xuan and Quan Hoa (Thanh Hoa) reached 39.8 degrees, Tuong Duong (Nghe An) reached 39.9 degrees, and Ha Tinh reached 39.2 degrees. The relative humidity was generally between 40% and 55%.

The forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours predicts hot sun and intense heat in the North, with temperatures ranging from 35 to 38 degrees Celsius, and some areas exceeding 38 degrees. The relative humidity is expected to be between 45% and 60%. The area from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen will continue to experience intense heat, with temperatures commonly ranging from 36 to 39 degrees Celsius, and some areas exceeding 39 degrees. The relative humidity will range from 35% to 50%.

The warning of severe heat and heat in the North and the area from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen is expected to continue until May 23.

Due to the combination of intense and particularly severe heat, low humidity, and the southwesterly wind causing a phonon effect, there is a risk of fire, explosions, and residential fires due to increased electricity usage and the potential for forest fires. Furthermore, prolonged exposure to high temperatures can result in dehydration, exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Please note that the forecasted temperature in the hot weather bulletins and the actual perceived outdoor temperature may differ by 2-4 degrees or possibly even higher, depending on surface conditions such as concrete or asphalt.