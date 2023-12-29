Vietnam experienced a record-breaking influx of international visitors

In December, Vietnam sees record number of international arrivals, with nearly 1.4 million tourists, marking the highest monthly figure for the year, as reported by the General Statistics Office (GSO) in their December 29 release. This reflects an 11.2% month-on-month increase and an impressive annual surge of 93.9%, according to the GSO.

For the entire year, Vietnam welcomed a total of 12.6 million foreign arrivals, a remarkable 3.4 times higher than the corresponding period last year. This figure is equivalent to 70% of the pre-COVID-19 2019 numbers, significantly surpassing the initial target of eight million set by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism earlier in the year.

Breaking down the yearly figures, approximately 11 million visitors arrived by air, constituting 87% of the total, while 1.5 million traveled by road, making up the remaining 12%. Accommodation and catering services generated an estimated revenue of VND673 trillion, showcasing a notable 14.7% year-on-year increase.

Simultaneously, vibrant cultural and tourism activities held across various regions contributed to travel businesses earning around VND37.8 trillion, reflecting a substantial 52.5% increase compared to the previous year.

Asia maintained its status as Vietnam’s primary tourist market, accounting for 9.78 million arrivals. The Republic of Korea led the pack with approximately 3.6 million visitors, followed by China with 1.74 million, and India with 392,141.