Vietnam enters 63th days without COVID-19 community transmission

Vietnam reported no new cases of COVID-19 infection for the fourth day on Tuesday, with its total confirmed cases remaining at 349 with zero deaths so far, according to its Ministry of Health.

One more patient was given the all-clear Tuesday, bringing the total cured cases in the country to 329, Vietnam News Agency cited the health ministry as reporting.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s most critical Covid-19 patient, a 43-year-old British pilot being treated at HCMC’s Cho Ray Hospital, will need another 2-3 weeks at least before he can move around safely, doctors said during a prognosis discussion Monday afternoon.

Related: Insider story: Covid-19 in Vietnam – the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt

With unstinting efforts by Vietnamese doctors, the pilot has staged a “miraculous” recovery, regaining consciousness after being comatose on life support for more than two months. On Monday, he is able to breathe and eat on his own.

He had been moved to the Cho Ray hospital after recovering from the Covid-19 infection. He is undergoing physical and psychological therapy, having his nutrition intake increased and remains under close medical observation.

While the patient, who has been hospitalized for more than three months, can be discharged from the ICU, plans to take him back home to the U.K. can only be implemented once all safety requirements regarding his health, transportation and reception in the U.K. are met, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son has said.

As of 05:55am, June 24th, 2020 Vietnam has recorded no local transmission for 69 straight days while there are over 7,100 people being quarantined and monitored in the country, according to a report by local media, the VNExpress.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

WhatsApp

Print

