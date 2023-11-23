Vietnam entered the top 10 Global Beauty Country of the Year 2023

Global Beauties, a famous beauty site, has recently released its annual ranking of the top 10 countries in the world of beauty. The ranking is based on the performance of each country’s representatives in five major beauty pageants: Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International, Miss Grand International, and Miss Supranational. According to Global Beauties, all contests except Miss World have already taken place.

Peru is currently leading the rankings with a total of 4,875 points. This is due to their impressive wins in the Miss Grand International contest, as well as strong showings in other pageants such as Miss Supranational and Miss Universe. Following closely behind are Venezuela with 3,676 points, Colombia with 3,375 points, Nicaragua with 3,003 points, Thailand with 2,875 points, Ecuador with 2,753 points, Philippines with 2,626 points, Puerto Rico with 2,225 points, Vietnam with 1,976 points and the Dominican Republic with 1,526 points.

Vietnam, which is ranked 9th on the list, has had an impressive year in terms of beauty pageant achievements. Le Hoang Phuong, Dang Thanh Ngan, and Nguyen Phuong Nhi have all placed highly in various pageants. However, Bui Quynh Hoa did not win any prizes in Miss Universe.

Miss World is the only contest that has not yet taken place this year and is scheduled to be held in March 2024. Beauty contestant Huynh Nguyen Mai Phuong will be representing Vietnam in the competition, and will compete against approximately 100 other contestants from around the world. Huynh Nguyen Mai Phuong expressed her determination to showcase Vietnam’s beauty and capabilities to the world and stated that she will do her best to not disappoint anyone.

