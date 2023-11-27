Vietnam emerges as popular tourist destination despite pandemic

Recently, the Outlook Traveller magazine from the UK published an article asserting that Vietnam is emerging as a popular tourist destination despite the global pandemic.

Vietnam has quickly become one of the top tourist destinations for international travelers, with three cities—Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City—ranked among the top 10 fastest-growing “digital nomad” hotspots in the world.

Outlook Traveller magazine emphasizes the breathtaking natural landscapes, reliable internet speed, and surprisingly affordable prices as key factors contributing to Vietnam’s popularity.

While the global Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted global tourism, Vietnam has attracted a significant number of tourists, with nearly 10 million international tourists recorded in the first 10 months of 2023. This figure represents a promising increase of 4.2 times compared to the same period last year. However, in 2022, this number was still only 69% of the pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

While popular destinations like Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City continue to attract tourist attention, the online travel platform Agoda has unveiled Vietnam’s “Hidden Gems,” introducing undiscovered treasures and emerging destinations in the country to many travelers.

One such “hidden gem” in Vietnam is the special national heritage site of Yen Tu in Quang Ninh province. Though renowned for attracting tens of thousands of Buddhists and tourists during the spring, few are aware of its delicate beauty in the autumn. This location offers a unique and tranquil retreat for those seeking spiritual enlightenment.

Notably, the coastal route from Ha Long to Cam Pha (Quang Ninh) has been honored as the most beautiful road in Vietnam. Stretching 18.7 km with six lanes, this stunning road provides impressive landscapes and charming views of the coastline.

Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, Vietnam’s emergence as a dream destination demonstrates the country’s recovery capabilities and attractiveness. With natural wonders, advancing digital infrastructure, and competitive prices, Vietnam is sure to continue capturing the hearts of travelers worldwide.

@Vietnamnet