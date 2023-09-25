Vietnam emerges as a top destination for Asia-Pacific tourists

Similarly, South Korean tourists have long demonstrated their special affinity for Vietnam by placing Vietnam at the top of their list of international travel destinations. Specifically, the coastal city of Da Nang is their most preferred destination, while Ho Chi Minh City ranks third, showcasing the diverse attractions that Vietnam offers to Korean visitors.

For Australian tourists, Vietnam has quickly emerged as a prominent destination, securing the second spot after Bali, a traditional international destination they have always favored. This demonstrates the allure of Vietnam in providing unique and adventurous experiences within the Southeast Asian region.

Even meticulous Singaporean travelers have started to appreciate the appeal of Vietnam by selecting Ho Chi Minh City as their third most popular destination in their travel itineraries.

Many international tourists choose Vietnam as their top destination

Mr. Vu Ngoc Lam, the Director of Agoda Vietnam and Indochina, is excited about the increasing interest of international travelers in Vietnam as a top travel destination. He said, “Vietnam has incredible potential to attract a wide range of visitors, offering the most unique and authentic experiences. This stems from its diverse culture, stunning landscapes, and exceptional hospitality. It’s wonderful to see Vietnam’s allure to travelers across Asia-Pacific reflected in Agoda’s flight booking data.”

@Thanhnien.vn