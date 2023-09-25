Vietnam emerges as a top destination for Asia-Pacific tourists

According to data released by Agoda on September 20th, Vietnam tops the list of preferred destinations for travelers in Asia-Pacific.
Data on flight bookings for the first six months of 2023 on Agoda reveals that Vietnam has garnered significant interest from travelers, especially those coming from Thailand, Australia, South Korea, and Singapore. Specifically, Vietnam has continued to strengthen its position as a favored international destination for tourists.
Among these, Thai travelers have shown a strong affection for Vietnam, with all three top international destinations they prefer being in Vietnam – Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City.
Korean tourists ranked Vietnam at the top of the list of international tourist destinations
Similarly, South Korean tourists have long demonstrated their special affinity for Vietnam by placing Vietnam at the top of their list of international travel destinations. Specifically, the coastal city of Da Nang is their most preferred destination, while Ho Chi Minh City ranks third, showcasing the diverse attractions that Vietnam offers to Korean visitors.
For Australian tourists, Vietnam has quickly emerged as a prominent destination, securing the second spot after Bali, a traditional international destination they have always favored. This demonstrates the allure of Vietnam in providing unique and adventurous experiences within the Southeast Asian region.
Even meticulous Singaporean travelers have started to appreciate the appeal of Vietnam by selecting Ho Chi Minh City as their third most popular destination in their travel itineraries.
Many international tourists choose Vietnam as their top destination
Mr. Vu Ngoc Lam, the Director of Agoda Vietnam and Indochina, is excited about the increasing interest of international travelers in Vietnam as a top travel destination. He said, “Vietnam has incredible potential to attract a wide range of visitors, offering the most unique and authentic experiences. This stems from its diverse culture, stunning landscapes, and exceptional hospitality. It’s wonderful to see Vietnam’s allure to travelers across Asia-Pacific reflected in Agoda’s flight booking data.”
@Thanhnien.vn