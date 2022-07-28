Vietnam earns more than 56 billion USD from exporting phones and computers

In the first 6 months of the year, the export turnover of phones and components of Vietnam was 29.17 billion USD, while the group of computers and electronic equipment reached 27.68 billion USD.

According to data from the General Department of Customs, the export turnover of phones and components in Vietnam in June reached $4.39 billion, up 6.5% over the previous month.

In the first 6 months of the year, the export of phones and components brought Vietnam 29.17 billion USD, up 16.4% over the same period last year. This is also the item with the largest increase in exports in the first two quarters of the year with an increase of 4.12 billion USD.

Among them, the export turnover of phones and components to the US market reached 6.61 billion USD (up 53.7% compared to the first half of 2021), China reached 6.45 billion USD (up 16 6%) and Korea reached 2.78 billion USD (up 29.8%). Export value to European Union (EU) countries reached 3.2 billion USD, down 7.7% over the same period last year.

Phones and components are a group of export products that bring great value to Vietnam. Photo: Xuan Sang.

With the group of computers, electronic products and components, the export turnover in June reached 5.17 billion USD, up 6.5% over the previous month. In the first 6 months of the year, the export value of this group of products reached USD 27.68 billion, up 15.6% over the same period last year.

Based on data, the export turnover of computers, electronic products and components to the US reached 7.32 billion USD (up 26.9% over the same period last year), China reached 5.89 billion USD (up 12.1%), EU reached 3.73 billion USD (up 18.5%), Hong Kong reached 2.88 billion USD (up 1.3%) and South Korea reached 1.79 billion USD (down 5.1%).

In terms of goods import data, the phone and components industry in June reached a value of 1.43 billion USD, down 3% from the previous month. In the first half of this year, the import value of this group of goods reached 10.28 billion USD, up 13.5% compared to the first 6 months of 2021.

In the first 6 months of the year, South Korea and China are still the two main markets supplying Vietnam’s phones and components with an import value of US$ 9.35 billion, accounting for 91% of the total import turnover of the group.

Among them, the value of imports from South Korea reached 5.1 billion USD (up 28.3% over the same period last year) and China reached 4.2 billion USD (down 0.1%).

For computers, electronic products and components, the import value in June was 6.73 billion USD, down 3.1% compared to May. Import turnover of this industry in the first half of the year reached 43 billion USD, up 27.4% over the same period last year, becoming the import industry with the highest increase in the first half of the year (9.26 billion USD).

Among them, import value from China reached 12.5 billion USD (up 29.3%), South Korea reached 12.31 billion USD (up 39.3%), Taiwan reached 5.85 billion USD, up 33.8%) and Japan reached 3.51 billion USD (up 40.6% compared to the first 6 months of 2021).

