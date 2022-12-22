Vietnam e-commerce reaches scale of 12.3 billion USD

Although the economy is heavily affected, it is estimated that in 2022, the e-commerce sector will still grow by about 15% and reach a scale of about 13.2 billion USD.

According to the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM), since 2016 Vietnam e-commerce has entered a new phase with the highlight of fast and stable development. This period could last from 2016 to 2025.

Faced with the current state of the economy that has been heavily impacted recently, it is estimated that in 2020, our country’s e-commerce will still grow by about 15% and reach a scale of about 13.2 billion USD.

With the rapid change of consumers globally and especially in Vietnam in online shopping habits, Vietnam’s e-commerce and trade promotion activities in the online environment continue to make steady progress. secure and maintain rapid and sustainable development.

However, at present, many businesses have quality goods and products but are still not aware of the application of information technology in general as well as e-commerce or are not ready to deploy trade promotion activities on many different platforms. This is the weakness of the vast majority of Vietnamese enterprises.

In particular, in the face of the heavy impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, most manufacturing enterprises are facing difficulties in business activities and trade promotion to sell goods to domestic and foreign consumers.

Against that background, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has assigned the Vietnam E-commerce Association to organize “The Fair for connecting trade and promoting trade in e-commerce applications (ECOMMERCE EXPO 2022)”.

Online exhibition activities combined with the traditional exhibition model (offline form) will create opportunities for manufacturing and service businesses to have more opportunities to access new solutions, and at the same time introduce to customers and partners through online promotion channels, convenient to expand their business activities.

The ECOMMERCE EXPO 2022 fair is held with a number of big goals, which is to build an online platform to promote information about products and services of e-commerce businesses and manufacturing enterprises throughout the country.

This event also creates opportunities for bilateral or multilateral exchanges and cooperation between enterprises providing e-commerce promotion solutions and manufacturing enterprises.

Within the framework of the Fair, the Organizing Committee also organized an in-depth discussion forum on digital transformation activities for businesses with about 150-200 guests attending forum. The fair also attracted thousands of visitors directly to find information about goods and products from regions to participate in the exhibition.

