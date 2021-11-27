Vietnam documented 13,109 additional COVID-19 infections

The Ministry of Health documented 13,109 additional COVID-19 infections in Vietnam on Friday, along with 12,368 recoveries and 137 mortalities.

The latest cases, including 15 imported and 13,094 domestic transmissions, were logged in 60 provinces and cities, the ministry said, noting that 7,288 patients contracted the pathogen in the community.

Ho Chi Minh City reported 1,809 of the local cases, Can Tho City 897, Binh Duong Province 707, Tay Ninh Province 655, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province 653, Binh Thuan Province 496, Hanoi 253, Khanh Hoa Province 216, Ha Giang Province 143, Thua Thien-Hue Province 113, Lam Dong Province 112, Quang Nam Province 95, Da Nang 92, Quang Nam Province 25, and Hai Phong City four.

Vietnam had found 12,429 locally-acquired infections on Thursday.

The country has detected 1,176,148 community transmissions in all its 63 provinces and cities since the fourth virus wave erupted on April 27. A total of 952,439 of them have recovered from COVID-19.

Ho Chi Minh City has been struck the hardest with 464,180 patients, followed by Binh Duong Province with 279,487, Dong Nai Province with 85,064, Long An Province with 37,756, Tien Giang Province with 24,362, Tay Ninh Province with 22,814, An Giang Province with 21,952, Dong Thap Province with 19,618, Binh Thuan Province with 14,487, Can Tho City with 13,912, Khanh Hoa Province with 12,225, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province with 12,341, Hanoi with 9,097, and Da Nang with 5,750.

Vietnam confirmed only 1,570 locally-transmitted infections in total in the previous three waves.

The health ministry announced 12,368 recovered patients on Friday, lifting the total to 955,256.

The toll has surged to 24,544 mortalities after the ministry documented 137 deaths on the same day, including 60 in Ho Chi Minh City, 13 in An Giang Province, 13 in Tien Giang Province, nine in Tay Ninh Province, and the remaining in 15 other provinces and cities.

Vietnam has reported 1,181,337 patients since the COVID-19 pandemic first struck it early last year.

Health workers have given over 116 million vaccine doses, including 2,409,817 jabs on Thursday, since inoculation was rolled out nationwide on March 8.

Almost 69 million of the country’s 98 million people have got at least one dose while upwards of 47.3 million are now fully vaccinated.

Health authorities target to fully inoculate 80 percent of the adults and 100 percent of those aged 12 to under 18 by the end of this year, according to a draft government plan for COVID-19 response in 2021-23, Tuoi Tre Newspaper reported.

