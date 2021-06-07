Vietnam detects 92 more Covid-19 patients in Monday noon report

Visit Vietnam Insider’s homepage for more stories

Vietnam has recorded 92 more Covid-19 infections, raising the total number of patients in the country to 8,883 the Ministry of Health reported at noon on Monday.

According to the ministry’s report, all of the newly-confirmed patients are locally-transmitted cases most of whom were detected in quarantine sites or areas under lockdown in some localities including 68 in Bac Giang, 14 in Ho Chi Minh City, seven in Lang Son, two in Ha Tinh, and one in Hanoi.

The 68 cases in Bac Giang were recorded at some industrial parks of Van Trung, Dinh Tram, Song Khe-Noi Hoang, and Quang Chau which have reported a large outbreak over the last few weeks.

As of Monday noon, 5,757 locally-transmitted cases have been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country on April 27, including 3,181 in the virus epicentre of Bac Giang. The outbreak has so far spread to 39 cities and provinces nationwide.

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 8,883 including 7,327 locally-transmitted cases.

As of 6 pm on June 6, a total of 3,368 Covid-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospital.

So far there have been 53 deaths, most of them being the elderly with serious underlying diseases.

At present, nearly 184,000 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or returned from virus-hit areas are being monitored at hospitals, quarantine facilities, and at home.

On June 6, an additional 5,244 people were given Covid-19 vaccine in Vietnam, raising the total number of vaccine doses used in the country to 1,248,559. The number of people who have received two doses has risen to 33,643.

