Vietnam detects 89 cases to local Covid tally

Vietnam recorded 250 local Covid-19 patients on Tuesday with 89 added in the evening in 10 localities, including HCMC and Hanoi.

Epicenter Bac Giang Province in northern Vietnam recorded 47 cases linked to ongoing clusters at its industrial parks while its neighbor Bac Ninh recorded 10 cases, including one related to the Quang Chau industrial park in Bac Giang, two linked to two industrial parks in Bac Ninh, and seven to an ongoing cluster in Bac Ninh’s Thuan Thanh District.

In HCMC, 19 new patients were recorded and they are all related to the church cluster emerged last Wednesday in Go Vap District. In the past six days, the cluster has been responsible for more than 220 cases in the city and several provinces.

Northern Lang Son Province registered four cases, with one linked to the cluster at Van Trung industrial park in Bac Giang. The other three had contact with previousy confirmed Covid-19 patients.

Hanoi and northern Ha Nam Province reported two cases each. They have all come into contact with Covid-19 patients and been quarantined.

Mekong Delta’s Long An Province reported two cases who are related to a male college student who tested positive after returning from HCMC on May 23. The student had developed Covid symptoms for a week but was only confirmed a patient on Tuesday noon after he visited a medical center with difficult breathing on Monday.

Dong Thap Province in the delta reported one case. The 33-year-old man had met with two men in Long An Province on the night of May 29, before these two men were confirmed as Covid-19 patients linked to the HCMC church cluster on Monday. This has marked the first community transmission in Dong Thap in this wave.

The nearby Tra Vinh Province also recorded one case linked to the HCMC church.

Northern Vinh Phuc recorded one case and health authorities are looking into this patient’s source of transmission.

Vietnam has recorded 4,496 cases within five weeks since the fourth Covid-19 wave broke out in the nation on April 27.

Bac Giang and Bac Ninh are suffering the most infections, at 2,376 and 876. They are followed by Hanoi with 414 patients, including 93 in a hospital under lockdown, and HCMC with 227.

Also Tuesday evening, the country confirmed its 48th Covid-19 death, marking the 13th fatality of this wave.

The victim is a 76-year-old man from the northern Lang Son Province. He was confirmed with Covid-19 on May 7 and had been treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi. His conditions worsened during treatment. He suffered lung bleeding and must rely on the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine.

He died Monday night of “severe pneumonia caused by Covid-19, complications of multi-organ failure and blood loss,” the Ministry of Health announced.

This article was originally published in VNExpress