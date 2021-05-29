Home » Vietnam detects 49 more local Covid cases
by Daisy Nguyen

Vietnam recorded 49 local Covid-19 cases Saturday noon in four localities, with Tay Ninh Province bordering HCMC added to the list.

46 cases were recorded in Bac Giang and one each recorded in Tay Ninh, Dien Bien and Hanoi’s locked down National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

All the cases in the northern Bac Giang Province are associated with outbreaks at the province’s industrial parks, while the rest of the cases have made contact with existing coronavirus patients.

The case in Tay Ninh in particular, a two-year-old boy, is associated with the cluster at the Revival Ekklesia Mission, a Christian congregation in HCMC’s Go Vap District. At least 59 Covid cases have been confirmed as associated with the mission cluster, including two working at two industrial parks in HCMC, raising concerns of larger outbreaks.

Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 wave has seen 3,644 infections over the past month. 34 cities and provinces have recorded infections.

This article was originally published in VNExpress

