Vietnam detects 102 new Covid-19 patients in Thursday noon

Vietnam has recorded 102 new Covid-19 infections, raising the total number of patients in the country to 7,972 the Ministry of Health reported at noon on Thursday.

According to the ministry’s report, 96 of the newly-confirmed patients are locally-transmitted cases most of whom were detected in quarantine sites or areas under lockdown in some localities including 55 in Bac Giang, 19 in Ho Chi Minh City, 14 in Bac Ninh, six in Hanoi, and two in Long An.

The 55 cases in Bac Giang were recorded at some industrial parks of Van Trung, Dinh Tram, Song Khe-Noi Hoang, and Quang Chau which have reported a large outbreak over the last few weeks.

As of Thursday noon, 4,876 locally-transmitted cases have been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country on April 27, including 2,620 in the virus epicentre of Bac Giang. The outbreak has so far spread to 37 cities and provinces nationwide.

Six imported patients included three Vietnamese citizens, two Chinese and a Russian nationals who recently arrived in Vietnam from Cambodia, Russia and China. They were sent to quarantine areas in Ho Chi Minh City and An Giang Province upon arrival and are now being treated at local hospitals.

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 7,972 including 6,446 locally-transmitted cases.

As of 6 pm on June 2, a total of 3,085 Covid-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospital.

So far there have been 49 deaths, most of them being the elderly with serious underlying diseases.

At present, over 151,000 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or returned from virus-hit areas are being monitored at hospitals, quarantine facilities, and at home.

On June 2, an additional 11,733 people were given Covid-19 vaccine in Vietnam, raising the total number of vaccine doses used in the country to 1,110,111. The number of people who have received two doses has risen to 31,177.

