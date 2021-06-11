Vietnam dectects 82 more Covid-19 cases in Friday noon report

Visit Vietnam Insider’s homepage for more stories

Vietnam reported 82 more Covid-19 infections as of Friday noon, raising the total number of patients in the country to 9,917, the Ministry of Health has reported.

According to the ministry’s report, 81 of the newly-confirmed patients are locally-transmitted cases most of whom were detected in quarantine sites or areas under lockdown in some localities including 45 in Bac Giang, 18 in Ho Chi Minh City, nine in Bac Ninh, five in Hanoi, and four in Ha Tinh.

The 45 cases in Bac Giang were recorded at some local industrial parks which have reported a large outbreak over the last few weeks.

As of Friday noon, 6,717 locally-transmitted cases have been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country on April 27, including 3,764 in the virus epicentre of Bac Giang. The outbreak has so far spread to 39 cities and provinces nationwide.

One imported patient is a Vietnamese citizen who recently returned from abroad. He was sent to a quarantine area in Tay Ninh Province upon arrival and is now being treated at a local hospital.

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 9,917 including 8,106 locally-transmitted cases.

As of 6 pm on June 10, a total of 3,708 Covid-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospital.

So far there have been 55 deaths, most of them being the elderly with serious underlying diseases.

At present, over 188,000 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or returned from virus-hit areas are being monitored at hospitals, quarantine facilities, and at home.

On June 10, an additional 18,817 people were given Covid-19 vaccine in Vietnam, raising the total number of vaccine doses used in the country to 1,411,548. The number of people who have received two doses has risen to 50,023.

