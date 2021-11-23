Vietnam creates the best conditions for Japanese investors

The Government of Vietnam creates the best possible conditions for Japanese businesses, including those from Tochigi prefecture, to successfully operate in Vietnam, says Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is currently on an official visit to Japan, made the statement while meeting with Tochigi Governor Tomikazu Fukuda on November 23..

More stories at Vietnam Insider’s homepage.

Vietnam and Japan still hold great potential for stronger cooperation, he said, adding Tochigi should expand its trade and investment cooperation with Vietnamese localities to bring into full play the two countries’ development potential and cooperation mechanisms.

He suggested that the two sides increase cooperation in the areas of health care, processing and manufacturing, and agriculture that are Tochigi’s strengths, as well as in tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

For his part, Governor Fukuda briefed his guest on cooperation between Tochigi and Vietnam in recent times, saying 22 Tochigi businesses are currently operating in Vietnam. In addition, he said the Vietnamese community is the largest expat community in the prefecture with 8,000 people.

Tochigi wishes to strengthen cooperation with more Vietnamese localities and to receive more high-quality workers and technical interns from Vietnam to work in the prefecture, affirmed Fukuda.

On this occasion, leaders of Vietnam’s Vinh Phuc province signed a cooperation document with leaders of Tochigi.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Tokyo on November 22 for an four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. He is being accompanied by a number of ministers and leaders of various localities in Vietnam.

Source: VOV

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

