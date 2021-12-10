Vietnam COVID death toll tops 27,000

The Vietnam’s Ministry of Health confirmed 15,311 additional COVID-19 cases in Vietnam on Thursday, along with 14,586 recoveries and 256 mortalities.

The data showed that, latest infections, including 11 imported and 15,300 domestic transmissions, were documented in 61 provinces and cities, the ministry said, elaborating that 8,843 patients caught the pathogen in the community. Tuoi Tre Newspaper reported.

According to the reported, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 1,453 of the newest cases, Tay Ninh Province 895, Hanoi 822, Soc Trang Province 789, Dong Thap Province 730, Ca Mau Province 720, Can Tho City 670, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province 576, Dong Nai Province 501, Khanh Hoa Province 494, Binh Duong Province 489, Binh Thuan Province 249, Lam Dong Province 210, Da Nang 180, Thua Thien-Hue Province 150, Quang Nam Province 118, Hai Phong City 58, and Quang Ninh Province 28.

Vietnam had logged 14,595 locally-acquired infections on Wednesday.

The country has detected 1,362,111 community transmissions in all its 63 provinces and cities since the fourth virus wave erupted on April 27. A combined 1,048,162 of them have recovered from COVID-19. Vietnam found only 1,570 locally-transmitted infections in total in the previous three waves.

The health ministry announced 14,586 recovered patients on Thursday, lifting the total to 1,050,979.

The toll has increased to 27,186 fatalities after the ministry confirmed 256 mortalities on the same day, including 76 in Ho Chi Minh City, 37 in An Giang Province, 17 in Dong Thap Province, 16 in Tay Ninh Province, 16 in Binh Duong Province, 13 in Dong Nai Province, and the remainder in 20 other provinces and cities.

Vietnam has logged 1,367,433 patients since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit it early last year.

Health workers have administered nearly 130 million vaccine doses, including 662,110 shots on Wednesday, since vaccination was rolled out nationwide on March 8.

Over 74 million of the country’s 98 million people have received at least one dose while almost 56 million are now fully immunized.

Vietnam aims to fully inoculate 100 percent of its adult population this year. Many provinces and cities are immunizing children aged 12-17 against COVID-19, using Pfizer-BioNTech shots, according to Tuoi Tre Newspaper.

