Vietnam Consumer Finance Company Now Open for Foreign Investors

Hanoi, Vietnam – A leading consumer finance company in Vietnam, owned by a top 10 joint stock bank in the country, is now available for foreign investors. The deal presents an opportunity for international investors to expand their business in Vietnam through the acquisition of the consumer finance company.

Established in 1997, the company has grown to become a key player in the consumer finance industry in Vietnam. In addition to consumer lending, the company offers credit card issuance, automobile financing, and corporate financing. With a presence in 19 cities and provinces in Vietnam, the company has 22 sales points and approximately 30,000 customers.

As of December 31, 2022, the company’s total assets had increased by 162.4% compared to 2011, with total equity also increasing by 237%. Interest income for 2022 increased ~37%, profit before tax also increasing by 233%.

“The company has a strong potential for expansion, with opportunities to increase brand awareness among existing customers and expand the client base,” said a company spokesperson. “We are also open to pursuing more collegiate partnerships with other companies in Vietnam.”

Foreign investors have two options for acquiring the company. They can acquire 100% of the share capital of the company and convert it into a 100% foreign-owned company, or they can convert it into a joint venture where foreign investors can own 50% of the share capital of the company.

Vietnam’s Banking Laws and Regulations allow foreign investors to acquire up to 100% of the share capital of a company. Recent examples include Lotte Finance Vietnam Company Limited’s acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Vietnam Chemical Finance Joint Stock Company.

With approximately 400 staff, the company has a charter capital of VND 500 billion, total assets of VND 2,066 billion, and a loan outstanding balance of VND 1,900 billion.

For more information about the opportunity to invest in the consumer finance business in Vietnam, interested parties may contact Ms. Sophie Dao, Senior Partner at GBS, the M&A Advisor of the company at the following email address: ask@gbs.com.vn or call: +84903189033

