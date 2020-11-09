Vietnam confirms two more Covid-19 cases

Vietnam’s active Covid-19 case count rose to 90 after two Vietnamese men returning from the Netherlands were confirmed positive Monday.

“Patient 1214,” 32, is from Hoa Binh Town in the eponymous northern province and “Patient 1215”, 31, from Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung District.

Both men landed at the Can Tho International Airport on Vietnam Airlines flight VN5032 last Saturday and were transferred to a quarantine camp in the southern Can Tho City.

After their samples tested positive for the novel coronavirus, they are being treated at the Can Tho Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases Hospital.

The Health Ministry also declared 17 people free of the virus Monday.

Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally currently stands at 1,215 with 1,087 recoveries and 35 deaths.

The country has gone 67 days without community transmission of the virus. More than 14,000 people are in quarantine nationwide.

The pandemic has claimed more than 1.26 million lives worldwide.

This article was originally published in Vnexpress

