Vietnam confirms seven more imported cases of COVID-19, total 349

Vietnam recorded seven more cases of COVID-19, all imported, on Friday evening, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 349.

According to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, all the new patients returned from Sweden and Poland on flight VN2 which landed on Nội Bài International Airport in Hanoi on June 6.

Related: Vietnam records seven new imported COVID-19 cases

Immediately after landing, they quarantined at a vocational school in Hanoi’s Nam Từ Liêm District. On June 18 test results showed seven passengers were positive for SARS-CoV-2.

They are being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No 2 in Hanoi’s Đông Anh District.

As of Friday evening, Vietnam has recorded 209 imported COVID-19 cases.

The country has gone 64 days without any community infections.

The Củ Chi Hospital in HCM City on Friday announced one more Vietnamese patient with COVID-19 has recovered. The 31-year-old brought the country’s total patients given the all-clear to 326.

Brought home from Angola

Almost 309 Vietnamese citizens have been brought home safely from Angola on a repatriation flight that touched down in Vietnam on Friday.

The flight was arranged by the Vietnamese Embassy in Angola, the authorities in Vietnam and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

Onboard were children, students, the elderly and sick along with workers whose visas or labour contracts had expired.

Upon landing at Vân Đồn International Airport in northern Quảng Ninh Province, all passengers and cabin crew members undertook medical checks and were quarantined in line with regulations.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Transport and other Government’s agencies along with Vietnam Airlines will continue arranging flights to bring its citizens home depending on the COVID-19 pandemic’s developments, quarantine capacity of Vietnamese localities, and the demand of Vietnamese citizens living overseas.

Meanwhile, the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi received the drugs Amizon and Cycloferon from the Ukrainian-based Farmak JSC and the Russian-based Polysan Scientific & Technological Pharmaceutical Company at a ceremony on Friday to treat COVID-19-related symptoms.

According to hospital director Phạm Ngọc Thạch, the drugs help boost the immune system and so are suitable for treating COVID-19.

Amizon is for treating and preventing influenza and respiratory viral infections and is recognized as a safe and effective medicine by doctors in 11 countries.

Cycloferon, meanwhile, is a universal antiviral preparation with direct anti-viral, immune-correcting, and anti-inflammatory activity. It reinforces the body’s non-specific resistance to viral and bacterial infections. The drug is being used by the Commonwealth of Independent States in COVID-19 prevention and control.

This story originally posted on Vietnam News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

WhatsApp

Print

