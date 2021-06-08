Vietnam confirms 54th Covid-19 death

Visit Vietnam Insider’s homepage for more stories

The patient was a 51-year-old man in Hung Yen Province who had cirrhosis and hepatitis. One week before being admitted to the hospital, he had a fever, lack of appetite, fatigue and jaundice.

On May 4, he was admitted to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi and diagnosed with blood sepsis, cirrhosis and hepatic encephalopathy. His test result for Covid-19 on the same day came back negative. However, the test result on May 9 came back positive.

His condition continued worsening. He had respiratory failure and needed ventilators on May 26. He had septic shock, complications, and pneumonia due to Covid-19.

He didn’t respond well to the treatment and bled through his nose, mouth and had gastrointestinal bleeding. He went into hemorrhagic shock and died on June 7.

It is concluded that he died because of hemorrhagic shock, liver failure, cirrhosis and pneumonia due to Covid-19.

This article was originally published in dtinews

