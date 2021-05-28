Vietnam confirms 47th Covid-19 death and 174 new cases Friday evening

22-year-old woman becomes Vietnam’s youngest coronavirus death.

174 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday evening

Another Covid-19 cluster emerges in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh city.

Vietnam has confirmed the 47th fatality, a 22-year-old woman with underlying diseases in the northern province of Phu Tho. She becomes the youngest coronavirus death in the country.

Patient 3026, from Viet Tri City was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia in March and was treated at the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion in Hanoi. Her condition continued getting worsening with bacteria and fungus infection. Despite the intensive treatment, she did not improve with consecutive fevers.

On April 29, she was taken to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases and tested positive for Covid-19 on May 5. The woman was then provided with other drugs and ventilators, among other treatments. She, however, did not respond well to treatments. The patient fell into septic shock and died on Thursday night.

Friday evening, the country records 174 new COVID-19 cases and another Covid-19 cluster emerges in HCMC.

The new 174 cases include one imported and 173 local from Bac Giang (123), Ho Chi Minh (25), Bac Ninh (20), Hanoi (3), and Lang Son (2), according to Vietnam News.

A family of three and the wife’s colleague have formed a new Covid-19 cluster in Ho Chi Minh City, one day after a religious mission cluster came to light, VNExpress reported.

According to the Center for Disease Control of Ho Chi Minh city (HCDC), a married couple living in Sen Xanh apartment building of Tan Phu District were confirmed positive twice, though the Health Ministry has yet to announce them as Covid-19 cases.

The new cases have created a new Covid-19 cluster in HCMC as none had any relations to a HCMC religious mission that emerged as a coronavirus cluster Wednesday.

At least 37 Covid cases – 36 in HCMC and one in its neighbor Long An Province – have been associated with the mission cluster. They are either members of the mission or those who have had contact with infected members. Two of the infected are chefs at Sheraton Saigon Hotel.

Sources of transmission for both clusters have yet to be identified.

Nationwide, 3,335 cases have been registered in 31 cities and provinces.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

