Vietnam confirms 152 more Covid-19 patients, total tally rises to 6,316

As many as 152 more Covid-19 infections have been confirmed in Vietnam, raising the total number of patients in the country to 6,316, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday evening.

According to the ministry’s report, 150 of the newly-confirmed patients are locally-transmitted cases most of whom were detected in quarantine sites or areas under lockdown in some localities including 22 in Bac Ninh, 84 in Bac Giang, seven in Hanoi, 36 in Ho Chi Minh City, and one in Danang.

The 84 cases in Bac Giang were recorded at some industrial parks of Van Trung, Dinh Tram, Song Khe-Noi Hoang, and Quang Chau which have reported a large outbreak over the last few days. Local authorities have temporarily closed the four industrial parks for Covid-19 prevention and control.

Two imported patients include a 32-year-old Vietnamese man and a 23-year-old Vietnamese woman who recently returned from the Philippines and Australia. They were sent to a quarantine area in Soc Trang Province upon arrival and are now being treated at a local hospital.

As of Thursday evening, 3,254 locally-transmitted cases have been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country on April 27, including 1,648 in the virus epicentre of Bac Giang. The outbreak has so far spread to 30 cities and provinces nationwide.

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 6,316 including 4,824 locally-transmitted cases.

As of 6 pm on May 27, a total of 2,853 Covid-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospital.

So far there have been 46 deaths, most of them being the elderly with serious underlying diseases.

At present, over 163,000 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or returned from virus-hit areas are being monitored at hospitals, quarantine facilities, and at home.

Also on May 26, an additional 795 people were given Covid-19 vaccine in Vietnam, raising the total number of vaccine doses used in the country to 1,034,867. The number of people who have received two doses has risen to 28,522.

