Vietnam confirms 1 new imported COVID-19 case, 353 in total

Vietnam reported one new case of COVID-19 infection on Friday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 353 with zero deaths so far, according to its Ministry of Health.

The latest case is a 31-year-old Vietnamese man recently returning to the country from Cameroon, said the ministry, noting that he was quarantined upon arrival and is being treated in southern Ho Chi Minh City.

Meanwhile, one more patient recovered, bringing the total cured cases in the country to 330, said the ministry.

During a cabinet meeting in Hanoi, the Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced Wednesday that there are currently no plans to re-open borders for international tourists, stressing that safety of the Vietnamese people is priority over allowing the country to open up for tourism.

With only occasional small spikes in cases being from repatriated citizens, the Prime Minister said that Vietnam will continually remain on high alert. During the address on COVID-19 prevention and control measures, it was raised that Vietnam has been over 72 days without any new community infections while there are nearly 6,900 people being quarantined and monitored in the country, thus stringent measures will be continually taken as the country remains on “high alert”.

