Vietnam confirmed 10,321 new Covid-19 infection cases on Monday

According to the ministry’s report, 10,299 of the new patients are locally-transmitted cases confirmed in 58 out of 63 localities in the country.

The new infections were detected in HCM City (1,547), Binh Duong (688), Tay Ninh (564), Can Tho (535), Dong Nai (522), Dong Thap (507), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (399), Soc Trang (398), Bac Lieu (388), Binh Thuan (370), Ben Tre (312), Vinh Long (307), Binh Phuoc (277), Hanoi (260), An Giang (243), Ca Mau (242), Kien Giang (221), Tra Vinh (202), and Hau Giang (194). There were 22 imported patients confirmed today.

The new infections showed an increase of 417 cases compared to Sunday’s figure. There were 5,647 infections found in the community.

As of Monday evening, 1,099,710 infections had been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country in late April. Some localities that have recorded the highest number of patients include HCM City (457,919), Binh Duong (248,708), Dong Nai (82,814), Long An (37,409), and Tien Giang (23,944).

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 1,104,835 . The country now stands 37th among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections.

On November 22, an additional 4,776 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 910,276.

On Monday evening, a further 190 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 23,951. The deaths were reported in some localities including HCM City (109), An Giang (20), Long An (8 ), Binh Duong (7), Tien Giang (7), Kien Giang (7), Can Tho (6), Dong Nai (4), Bac Lieu (4), Soc Trang (3), Gia Lai (2), Tay Ninh (2), Dong Thap (2), Vinh Long (2), Bac Giang (1), Nghe An (1), Lam Dong (1), Binh Thuan (1), Ben Tre (1), Hau Giang (1), and Ca Mau (1).

Vietnam on November 21 administered more than 1.12 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The country has so far conducted over 108.91 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over 41.99 million people having received two doses, the Dan Tri Newspaper reported.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

