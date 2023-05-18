Vietnam Condemns Violations of Sovereignty in Hoang Sa and Truong Sa

Vietnam strongly opposes any infringement on its sovereignty in the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos, as affirmed by the Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During a regular press conference on May 18, in response to questions about recent activities of Chinese research ships in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone, Vietnamese diplomat Pham Thu Hang reiterated Vietnam’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction over the waters in the East Sea, as defined by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, the Dan Tri newspaper reported.

Hang emphasized that in cases where Vietnam’s waters, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction are violated, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnamese authorities are taking appropriate measures in accordance with international law and Vietnamese law to protect Vietnam’s legitimate rights and interests.

Regarding the installation of navigational buoys by the Philippines in areas within the East Sea, including the Spratly Islands under Vietnam’s sovereignty, Hang once again underscored Vietnam’s full legal basis and historical evidence to assert sovereignty over the Spratly Islands, in accordance with international law.

Hang stated that Vietnam strongly opposes any actions that infringe upon its sovereignty and related rights over the Spratly Islands, and demands that relevant parties respect Vietnam’s sovereignty and international law. She also highlighted the significance of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) in maintaining peace, stability, and a favorable environment for the negotiation of the Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea.

Regarding China’s recent opening of a hot pot restaurant on Woody Island in the Paracel Islands, which are under Vietnamese sovereignty, Hang affirmed that Vietnam has a sufficient legal basis and historical evidence to assert its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa archipelago in accordance with international law, according to Dan Tri newspaper.