Vietnam collects 52 billion USD from exporting phones

According to new data announced by the General Department of Customs, accumulated until the first half of November, phones and components are still Vietnam’s largest export commodity group with a turnover of more than 52 billion USD.

Phones and components continue to be a strategic export group of Vietnam, earning more than 52 billion USD in 2022. Photo: Vu Duc.

Specifically, in the first half of November (November 1-15), Vietnam’s exports of phones and components reached 2.38 billion USD, down 290 million USD, equivalent to a decrease of 10.9% compared to the second half of October.

However, accumulated from the beginning of the year to November 15, the above commodity group still maintained a positive growth momentum, holding the position of the largest export group of Vietnam.

As of November 15, Vietnam’s export turnover of phones and components in 2022 reached 52.75 billion USD, up 7.8% over the same period last year, up 3.8 billion USD.

In terms of export markets, China led with a turnover of 12.99 billion USD, up 9.5%, followed by the US (10.8 billion USD, up 37.2%), the EU (5.89 billion USD, down 6.4%) and South Korea (4.57 billion USD, up 12.6%).

From the beginning of the year to November 15, the country’s total export turnover reached 326.68 billion USD, up 14.83% over the same period last year, equivalent to an increase in turnover of 42.2 billion USD. In which, phones and components alone contributed more than 16.1%.

