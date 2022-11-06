Vietnam collects 16.5 billion USD after opening tourism

The information was given at the 5th Conference of Tourism Senior Officials of Strategic Economic Cooperation Countries Ayeyawady – Chao Phraya – Mekong (ACMECS) and the 4th Summit of Tourism Senior Officials of Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, Vietnam (CLMV) for the 6th time just took place in Siem Reap (Cambodia), according to the Department of International Cooperation (National Administration of Tourism).

The conferences reviewed the results of tourism cooperation between countries from 2019 to 2022, and discussed orientations for tourism development in the ACMECS and CLMV regions.

Information at the conference about the results of regional cooperation implementation in recent years, Head of the Vietnamese delegation – Mr. Ha Van Sieu – said: Vietnam tourism has fully opened up to international tourism since March 15, recognized by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as the first Southeast Asian country to completely remove travel barriers related to Covid-19.

In the first 9 months of 2022, Vietnam welcomed more than 1.87 million international arrivals, served 86.8 million domestic tourists, with a total revenue of about 16.5 billion USD. These figures confirm the recovery of Vietnam’s tourism, especially when the number of domestic tourists in just 9 months has surpassed the figure of the whole year of 2019 before the pandemic. Particularly in the ACMECS sub-region, Vietnam has welcomed more than 110,000 visitors from four CLMT countries.

The ACMECS SOM Conference also exchanged and agreed to report to the ministers on the adoption of the ACMECS Tourism Action Plan for the period of 2023 – 2025 focusing on the following contents: tourism product development; tourist information exchange; tourism human resource development; tourism promotion and marketing; link tourism products and mobilize the participation of the private sector. Vietnam is expected to be assigned to lead and coordinate the task of developing tourism products.

Meanwhile, the CLMV SOM Conference agreed to report to the ministers on the adoption of the CLMV Tourism Action Plan for the 2023-2025 period focusing on the following contents: facilitating travel, enhancing tourism capacity; mobilize the participation of the private sector and local communities; actively cooperate to enlist the support of third parties, develop sustainable and responsible tourism. In the region, Vietnam is expected to be assigned to lead and coordinate the task of responsible and sustainable tourism development.

Other issues discussed at the conference included: proposing a common ACMECS tourism logo, creating an exchange platform, updating tourism statistics of ACMECS countries, conducting research on the possibility of establishing a Secretariat. Sign ACMECS Tourism.

Previously, the 11th Tourism Ministers Meeting (TMM11) of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum held in Bangkok, Thailand, and Vietnam was also highly appreciated for being an important background. It is the only one of the 21 APEC economies that does not introduce any travel restrictions, does not require Covid-19 certification, does not require Covid-19 testing, does not require isolation.

@ Thanhnien