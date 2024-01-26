Vietnam – China railway to connect tracks from 2025

The Vietnam Railways (Ministry of Transport) has announced that it is working with the China National Railway Administration to coordinate the standard gauge railway connection at Lao Cai, scheduled to be implemented from 2025.

Under this collaboration, the railway authorities of both countries will promote the development of a government-level agreement regarding the plan and standard gauge railway connection point between Lao Cai Station (Vietnam) and Hekou North Station (China).

Intermodal ships transport export goods between Vietnam and China

This will serve as the foundation for the construction of this section in 2025, preparing for the standard gauge railway line from Lao Cai to Hanoi to Haiphong, which is currently in the investment preparation phase.

Currently, the proposed investment plan for the rail link between Lao Cai and Hekou North is set for the 2021-2025 period, with an estimated total investment of over 2.206 trillion VND.

The project is expected to construct a dual-gauge railway (1,000 mm and 1,435 mm), starting from Lao Cai Station (Km294+775) on the existing 1,000 mm gauge railway line in Vietnam, with the endpoint being the midpoint of the new Hekou Bridge (China). This involves constructing a new 2.85 km dual-gauge railway section from the northern end of Lao Cai Station to the midpoint of Hekou Bridge.

China will also invest funds to build the dual-gauge railway from Hekou North Station to the new Hekou Bridge to connect with the Vietnamese railway.

Earlier, the Ministry of Transport assigned the Project Management Board for Railways to conduct a feasibility study for the standard gauge railway project from Lao Cai to Hanoi to Haiphong, and the board is currently progressing with this task.

Regarding the promotion of cross-border railway projects, the Vietnam Railways Administration stated that discussions have taken place on supporting the feasibility study for the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Haiphong standard gauge railway and planning for the Dong Dang – Hanoi and Mong Cai – Ha Long – Haiphong railway lines.

Both sides have also discussed coordinating amendments to the Vietnam-China Border Railway Agreement to replace the 1992 Agreement between the Ministry of Transport & Vietnam Post and the China Railway Ministry.

The objective is to separate state management and the operations of transportation enterprises in international rail transport activities, strengthen information sharing about the organizational structure and functions of relevant agencies and railway enterprises in Vietnam. This aims to jointly study and adjust the draft agreement to align with the railway organizational structure of both countries.

@Thanhnien.vn