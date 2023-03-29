Vietnam – China open the golden tourist route, “2 countries – 6 destinations”.

China has authorized travel businesses to organize groups of travelers to Vietnam from the middle of this month. The “2 countries – 6 locations” golden tourist route launch promotion conference between Vietnam and China took held in Hanoi, with the involvement of various ministries and representatives from 300 travel businesses from both countries.

Kunming, Hónghé (China), Lao Cai, Hanoi, Hai Phong, and Quang Ninh (Vietnam) are 6 destinations on the tourist route.

This tour route was launched immediately after China permitted the tour group to visit Vietnam and prior to Vietnam’s request to be more open regarding visa policy. It is seen as a wonderful chance to welcome Chinese visitors.

Because the demands of Chinese visitors have changed significantly after COVID-19, travel businesses in both nations have concluded that they must create goods and improve the tourist experience.

“People in China are keen to visit Vietnam. Vietnam is well-known for its beautiful natural attractions, such as Ha Long Bay. My company has also received registrations from over 1,000 delegations requesting to visit here”, said Mr. Kong Xiang Hui, General Director of Quoc Tan Phi Tourism Company.

“We position and create things that are linked with experiences. We want those things to be worth the money people spend, and the metric for this is customer satisfaction.” According to Mr. Le Hong Thai, Director of Hanoitourist Corporation.

Following the meeting, the two countries’ localities will rapidly collaborate to plan a trip: “2 countries – 6 places.” Prior to COVID-19, China was the main market for attracting customers to Vietnam, accounting for more than 30% of overall international visitors. Vietnam hopes to welcome 8 million overseas visitors this year.

