Vietnam capital city records the highest number of daily infections for 8 consecutive days

An additional 15,218 Covid-19 infections were confirmed in Vietnam on Sunday and Hanoi continued to record the highest number of cases.

According to the Ministry of Health’s report, 15,182 of the new patients are locally-transmitted cases confirmed in 62 out of 63 localities in the country with five localities seeing the highest numbers including Hanoi (1,910), Tay Ninh (928), Vinh Long (889), Binh Dinh (800), and Dong Thap (781). There were 36 imported patients confirmed today.

The new infections showed a decrease of 377 cases compared to Saturday’s figure. There were 9,635 infections found in the community.

As of Sunday evening, 1,646,033 infections had been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country in late April. Some localities that have recorded the highest number of patients include HCMC (500,057), Binh Duong (290,163), Dong Nai (96,827), Tay Ninh (70,594), and Long An (40,083).

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 1,651,673. The country now stands 31st among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections.

On December 26, an additional 18,556 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 1,248,240.

On Sunday evening, a further 235 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 31,214. The deaths were reported in some localities including HCM City (36), An Giang (24), Tien Giang (16), Tay Ninh (15), Dong Nai (15), Vinh Long (13), Dong Thap (12), Kien Giang (12), Binh Duong (9), Soc Trang (8 ), Ben Tre (7), Ca Mau (7), Can Tho (6), Tra Vinh (5), Binh Dinh (4), Binh Thuan (4), Hanoi (3), Long An (3), Khanh Hoa (2), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (2), Lang Son (1), Quang Ngai (1), Phu Yen (1), and Bac Lieu (1).

Vietnam on December 25 administered 1.06 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The country has so far conducted over 145.59 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over 77.07 million people having received two doses.

