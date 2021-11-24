Vietnam capital city of Hanoi records 274 new covid cases

Vietnam Health authorities confirmed 11,789 new Covid-19 cases Wednesday, up 663 from Tuesday.

Among the new cases, HCMC still has the highest infection rate with 1,666 cases, followed by Can Tho with 766 cases, Tay Ninh with 754 cases, Binh Duong with 696, and Dong Tham with 625 cases, the capital city of Ha Noi recorded 274 new cases.

The health ministry also confirmed 125 Covid-19 fatalities Wednesday, including 62 in HCMC, 16 in Binh Duong and 11 in Dong Nai.

Vietnam’s death toll since the start of the pandemic is at 24,243, or 2.1 percent of the total infections.

In the fourth wave which hit Vietnam almost seven months ago, more than 1.15 million people have been infected. Of them, 934,444 have recovered.

The data showed, 45.1 million of Vietnam’s 96-million population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

