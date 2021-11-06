Vietnam capital city of Hanoi records 116 new Covid cases on Saturday

Vietnam recorded 7,480 new covid-19 cases in 55 cities and provinces on Saturday, bringing the infection tally in the fourth wave to 955,213.

The three localities with the highest numbers of new infections were Dong Nai with 1,085 cases, Ho Chi Minh City with 986 cases and Binh Duong with 921 cases, health ministry reported.

According to the health ministry, 58 deaths were added to the national database on Saturday, with 32 cases in HCMC, five each in Binh Duong and Kien Giang, four in Dong Nai, two each in Bac Lieu, Ca Mau and Dong Thap, and one each in Binh Dinh, Soc Trang, Lam Dong, Binh Thuan, Long An and Can Tho.

22,470 coronavirus deaths have been recorded so far, accounting for around 2.4 percent of all infections.

With increasing cases, Can Tho and several Mekong Delta provinces, as well as Dong Nai, have let patients with mild symptoms be treated at home to prevent hospitals from getting overloaded.

Several northern provinces with new outbreaks have imposed restrictions on large gatherings like weddings. Hanoi, which recorded 116 cases on Saturday, has changed school reopening schools, now allowing several schools in safe areas in only Ba Vi District, instead of all outskirt districts as it announced earlier, to resume on-site classes from Monday.

The health ministry also announced 1,754 Covid-19 patients were recovered on Saturday, bringing the number of recovered cases so far to 839,101.

The data showed, Vietnam has vaccinated 60.3 million people with at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot. 28.1 million people have been fully vaccinated, VNExpress‘s Le Nga reported.

