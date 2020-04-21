Vietnam can conduct Covid-19 tests maximum 13,000 samples per day

Vietnam now has 111 Realtime RT-PCR laboratories across the country, which are capable of detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Among them, 39 have been given the go-ahead to conduct confirmatory tests with their maximum capacity of 13,000 samples per day, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

From April 16 to 19, such labs conducted 17,900 tests, equivalent to more than 4,000 samples a day, the same as the previous days, without any new infections recorded.

The National Steering Committee indicated that Vietnam currently meets the basic needs for testing to confirm COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health has allocated 40 rapid testing machines to units under the health sector and the military, along with over 30,000 tests attached to the devices.

In addition, 140,000 Realtime RT-PCR bio-products manufactured by a local company – Viet A Corporation – have been allocated, while another 100,000 tests are expected to be put into use soon.

Labs capable of conducting COVID-19 tests have also been actively procuring materials from domestic and imported sources for their operation.

Currently, 209,000 isolated beds have been prepared and an additional 142,000 others can be mobilised at provincial and district levels.

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on of the morning of April 21, marking five days in a row without any new infections. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country continues to stand at 268, with 215 confirmed to have recovered so far, increasing the recovery rate to over 80%.

The number of new cases has gradually decreased since the implementation of the nationwide social distancing policy, which started on April 1. From the beginning of this month until April 14, the number of new cases decreased by 40% compared to the previous two weeks.

Source: NDO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

WhatsApp

Print

