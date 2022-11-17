Vietnam Best Brands Rankings 2022 unveiled, majority were local brands

Samsung has once again been named ‘Best Brand’ in Vietnam. For the second year running, the South Korean electronics giant topped YouGov’s Best Brands Rankings 2022 in Vietnam, based on a nationwide survey of Vietnamese consumers.

The rankings are based on YouGov BrandIndex’s Index score, a measure of overall brand health calculated by taking the average of Impression, Quality, Value, Satisfaction, Recommend, and Reputation. In 2022, Samsung topped the table with 49.4 points.

Vietnam Airlines held onto second place after losing the top spot in 2021 when COVID-19 grounded flights and brought international travel to a standstill. The national flag carrier achieved an aggregate score of 44.3 points in 2022, closing the gap with Samsung compared to 2021. Meanwhile, e-commerce platform Shopee – the most-improved brand of 2021 – came a close third, with an aggregate score of 43.8.

Notably, the top-10 brands represented a range of sectors and industries. Electronics companies made up two of the top five, with Japanese conglomerate Panasonic finishing in 4th place with 37.7 points. Pre-packaged and fast-food companies took three of the top-10 places, with Kinh Do (6th), Omachi (7th), and KFC (9th) each performing well. Finance, fashion, and retail completed the list, with finance app MoMo finishing in 5th, retailer Thế giới di động in 8th, and footwear brand Biti’s in 10th.

Majority of the brands were also local brands, dominating the rankings again by taking seven of the top ten spots.

Digital payments dominate “most improved” brands

Alongside the overall rankings, YouGov also released the ten “most improved” brands over the past year. Financial service companies were some of the biggest winners, making up half of the top ten – with most not being traditional banks, but mobile payment providers.

MB Bank was the top most improved brand, rising seven points from 14.9 in 2021 to 21.9 in 2022. Other brands from the finance sector that made the Improvers’ list include ZaloPay (3rd), ShopeePay (4th), VNPay (5th), and FE Credit (8th).

E-commerce platform ShopeeFood also saw noteworthy improvement as the second most improved brand, rising 3.5 points in the last 12 months.

Commenting on YouGov’s Best Brands Rankings 2022 Vietnam, Thue Quist Thomasen, CEO of Decision Lab, YouGov’s exclusive partner in Vietnam, said:

“The YouGov Best Brands Rankings indicate that brand loyalty is strong among Vietnamese consumers. Though their scores have changed, and the gap has narrowed, the top three companies remain the same in 2022. The lesson here is that brands which want to increase their market share need to invest not just in high-quality products and services but also in brand reputation. This will help to build long-term brand engagement and customer loyalty.

“Meanwhile, the fact that fintech and financial innovators dominated the list of most improved brands shows the growing importance of this sector in the minds of consumers and how important brand building and reputation management is for their success.”

Commenting on being the ‘Best Brands’ in this ranking, Samsung, Vietnam Airlines, and Shopee Vietnam shared:

“To be voted the ‘Best Brands’ in Vietnam for the second time is a vote of confidence in the quality of our products and the standard of our services. Samsung is one of the biggest international enterprises in Vietnam, and we are delighted that consumers here hold our brand in such high esteem. This shows the value of our long-term investment in the Vietnamese market.” – Mr. Kevin Lee, President, Samsung Vina shared.

“Vietnam Airlines is proud to be among YouGov’s Best Brands once again, as well as the only representative from the aviation industry in the top 10. Such a result has confirmed our customers’ trust and support for the Vietnam Airlines brand. We would like to express our utmost gratitude towards the consumer community and experts who have voted for Vietnam Airlines. Each and every employee at Vietnam Airlines is constantly working to promote the results we achieved and to elevate our customer service to create great flying experiences for Vietnam Airlines passengers.” – Mr. Le Hong Ha, CEO, Vietnam Airlines shared.

“Shopee is committed to helping Vietnamese users and businesses access the benefits of our digital ecosystem. We are joyous that Shopee is welcomed by local consumers and also honored to be listed in Brand Rankings 2022 once again. We will continue to serve and uplift local communities by providing access to digital tools, programmes, and services to help businesses grow and expand their online presence.” – Mr. Tran Tuan Anh, Executive Director, Shopee Vietnam shared.