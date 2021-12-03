Vietnam based ‘Bikini Airlines’ launches first-ever direct air routes to Europe

Vietnam based ViertJet Air also known as ‘Bikini Airlines‘ just announced the first-ever direct services to Europe. As the name suggest, the air hostesses of the airlines dress up in Bikini or swim suit.

Accordingly, Vietjet Air is set to launch non-stop air routes between three Vietnamese cities and the Russian capital city of Moscow from mid-2022, with the air routes connecting Moscow with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang.

There will be two flights per week between Hanoi and Moscow every Wednesday and Sunday, beginning from July 3. Meanwhile, passengers on the HCM City-Moscow flights will transit in Hanoi, VOV – a local media reported.

The Nha Trang – Moscow route will operate two flights per week on every Monday and Friday from July 10, 2022.

The average flight time for each route is about 10 hours per leg (with additional two hours for the transit flight on Ho Chi Minh City – Moscow route). All these services will be operated from Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport using Vietjet’s new and modern A330-300 aircraft and Skyboss Premier services.

Upon addressing the ceremony, the Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia said that Vietjet Air’s opening of direct routes from Vietnam to Russia is one of the vivid examples featuring the development of economic ties between the two countries. The newly announced air routes will contribute to promoting the two countries’ relations in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.

Vietjet’s Managing Director Dinh Viet Phuong said Vietjet stands ready for international air routes, and it has invested in a modern fleet, and is set to expand a intercontinental flight network in the time ahead. The airline’s flights to Russia will open up more options for both nations’ passengers, he added.

Vietjet has a comprehensive flight network in Vietnam and across Asia Pacific. It operates a new, modern, and fuel-efficient fleet with technical reliability rated among top operators in the region and the world.

Vietnam and Russia also boast great potential for tourism cooperation. In 2019, over 660,000 Russian tourists visited Vietnam, making Russia become the largest European tourist market of the Southeast Asian nation, according to VOV.

