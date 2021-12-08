Vietnam as the winner of three categories at World MICE Awards 2021

The second World MICE Awards, an event which aims to celebrate and reward excellence in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) tourism, has named Vietnam as the winner of three categories in Asia.

More stories at Vietnam Insider’s homepage.

Most notably, Ho Chi Minh City won an award as Asia’s Best MICE Destination 2021. Elsewhere, the Sheraton Grand Danang Resort won Asia’s Best Incentive Hotel, whilst Asia’s Best MICE Airline went to national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

The results conclude a year-long search for the world’s leading MICE brands, during which votes were cast by experts in the MICE industry and by the general public, with the winner gaining the most votes in their respective category.

Earlier, the World Travel Awards were held on October 19, honouring Vietnam as Asia’s Leading Destination 2021 and Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2021. In addition, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism was awarded Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2021.

Furthermore, a series of destinations, airlines, tour operators, and hotels nationwide received several leading awards in Asia this year.

Meanwhile, October 28 saw the World Golf Awards list Vietnam as Asia’s Best Golf Destination and World’s Best Golf Destination 2021.

Source: VOV

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

