Vietnam arrests two men for installing spy cameras in hotel to blackmail couples

Two men in Vietnam were arrested for using spy cameras to videotape sex acts of couples in a hotel room before threatening to release them on social media.

On Friday, police in a northern Vietnam province of Vinh Phuc confirmed the arrest of Tran Van Ninh, 23, and Nguyen The Duy, 19, from nearby Tuyen Quang Province, on charges of property extortion, Tuoi Tre Newspaper reported.

According to preliminary inspection, Ninh rented a hotel room at the end of November 2020 in Vinh Phuc Province, then sneaking into a nearby room to install spy cameras in a bid to capture private photos of couples’ intimate acts there.

When the couples checked out, Ninh followed them home to collect more personal information, after acquiring several sex clips, Ninh recruited Duy to help him blackmail the victims. The duo demanded ransom for the sex clips; otherwise, they would get published on social media.

Ninh and Duy procured three burner SIM cards and created one account on Facebook and three others on messaging app Zalo for the blackmailing ploy, according to police officers.

Police also seized three phones, which contained 79 sex clips, from the operation.

It is estimated that Ninh and Duy extorted US$1,820 (VND42 million) from many victims, according to Tuoi Tre Newspaper.