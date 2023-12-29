Vietnam Anticipates Mild Temperatures for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Vietnam is set to experience dry weather and mild temperatures during the upcoming New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, creating favorable conditions for outdoor festivities.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has reported that northern Vietnam will witness gentle daytime sunshine accompanied by fog in the night and early morning over the next few days. Unfortunately, elevated levels of air pollution are anticipated due to a substantial concentration of dust in the air.

According to the U.S. site AccuWeather, Hanoi is expected to have temperatures ranging from 18-27 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with a slight dip to 16-25 degrees on the following day, marking the start of the new year. In high-altitude locations like Sa Pa, temperatures are predicted to hover between 10-18 degrees.

The central region will experience varying mercury levels, with temperatures forecasted at 18-25 degrees in Hue and Quang Binh during the transition from 2023 to 2024. Da Nang is expected to have temperatures between 19-22 degrees, while Phan Thiet and Quy Nhon are anticipated to experience higher temperatures ranging from 28-31 degrees. Quang Binh and Quang Ngai can expect rain during the nighttime and early morning hours.

Moving southward, the southern region is projected to have daytime temperatures ranging from 30-33 degrees, while the Central Highlands will experience temperatures of 27-30 degrees.

The temperature records set in the past year, noting that Vietnam recorded its hottest day on May 7, reaching 44.2 degrees in Nghe An Province in north-central Vietnam. The preceding day, May 6, ranked as the second-hottest, with a measurement of 44.1 degrees in neighboring Thanh Hoa Province. The severe heat waves in the initial five months of the year led to the drying up of rivers in northern Vietnam, compelling major hydropower plants to reduce operations, resulting in power shortages.