Vietnam announces second highest single-day case count Friday as Hanoi extends social distancing

Vietnam health ministry announced more 14,922 new cases of COVID-19 across the country on Friday, the second-highest number reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

As of today, the country has recorded 501,649 Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Within today, the business hub of Ho Chi Minh City recorded 8,499 new cases, up 2,536 from Thursday. It was followed by neighboring industrial hubs Binh Duong (3,676) and Dong Nai (986).

338 deaths were recorded Friday with 250 of them in HCMC. 11,344 patients were discharged in the country.

The country has vaccinated 20.83 million people, in which 2.96 million have received two doses.

Hanoi will continue to impose social distancing in 10 districts for another 15 days starting September 6, VNExpress reported.

Residents in Zone 1, or red zone, must “stay where they are” due to high risks of Covid-19 contagion because of high population density, the city orders Friday.

Video: Here’s what the Hanoi pedestrian street around Hoan Kiem Lake looks like during social distancing! 11:30am, September 3rd, 2021

Directive 16, considered the most stringent with people required to stay at home unless for food and emergencies, will continue to be applied there.

Zone 1 includes 10 districts: Tay Ho, Ba Dinh, Cau Giay, Hoan Kiem, Dong Da, Hai Ba Trung, Thanh Xuan, Ha Dong, Thanh Tri, Hoang Mai.

The zone will also include a part of five districts: Nam Tu Liem, Bac Tu Liem, Hoai Duc, Thanh Oai and Thuong Tin.

All 30 roads connecting Zone 1 with Zones 2 and 3 will be closed. There will be 23 checkpoints to prevent traveling between the zones.

Zone 2, which comprises five districts: Long Bien, Gia Lam, Dong Anh, Soc Son and Me Linh, will operate under Directive 15.

This directive requires suspension of social events, bans gatherings of 20 people or more in one place and of 10 people or more outside workplaces, schools and hospitals. A minimum distance of two meters between people in public places should be ensured.

The same directive applies to Zone 3, which comprises mostly of outskirt districts. But there will be stricter requirements for manufacturing facilities which will be mobilized to support Zone 1. The goal of dividing the city into three zones is to limit commuting from high-risk areas to other areas.

The city now has six major clusters in the districts of Hoang Mai, Ba Dinh, Dong Da, Thanh Xuan and Dan Phuong.

The capital has recorded 3,670 Covid-19 cases in the fourth wave, with 58 added Friday.

The Ministry of Health has demanded localities to test all residents in social distancing areas from now until Sep. 15.

Health authorities will test people at their homes at least three times during the period, either by rapid tests or PCR, according to VNExpress.

By Le Nga & Vo Hai

