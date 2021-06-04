Home » Vietnam announces 87 more local Covid-19 patients in Friday noon report
Vietnam announces 87 more local Covid-19 patients in Friday noon report

by Daisy Nguyen

The Ministry of Health confirmed 87 new community transmissions Friday evening, raising the number of local cases in the nation’s fourth Covid-19 wave to 5,175.

The new patients were recorded in Covid-19 hotspots Bac Giang (62), HCMC (15) and Bac Ninh(10).

The cases in Bac Giang and Bac Ninh are related to outbreaks in their industrial parks.

Among the cases detected in HCMC, 13 are linked to the Revival Ekklesia Mission, a self-described Christian congregation, and one is related to a previously confirmed Covid-19 patient. The transmission source for the remaining one has not yet been established.

Also Friday, Vietnam confirmed its 50th Covid-19 death.

Since the fourth wave broke out on April 27, Vietnam has recorded 5,175 local cases in 37 localities. Thirteen provinces have not recorded any new case in 14 days.

